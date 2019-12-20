IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IMPINJ in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 1,233.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $605.64 million, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 2.59. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.