IMRIS (TSE:IM) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about IMRIS (TSE:IM) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IMRIS earned a media sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IMRIS has a one year low of C$26.44 and a one year high of C$38.92.

IMRIS Company Profile

Imaging Canada Liquidating Corp, formerly IMRIS Inc (IMRIS), is a Canada-based company, which designs, manufactures and markets the VISIUS Surgical Theatre, a multifunctional surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and precision in treatment.

