indaHash (IDH) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exrates. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $182.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01218795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119534 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash was first traded on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash.

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

