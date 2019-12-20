Indorse Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $112,570.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, COSS, Liqui, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

