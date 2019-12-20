Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.95.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.