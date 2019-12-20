Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,998 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.95.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
