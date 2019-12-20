Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $204,054.00 and approximately $44,623.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,515,102 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

