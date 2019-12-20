InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InMode an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,583,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,838. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InMode will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

