Innova Price Reaches $0.0109 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a market cap of $54,994.00 and $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

