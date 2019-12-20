Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 955,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 7,422,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,304. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -2.48. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

