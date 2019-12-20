Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) & Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Financial Comparison

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insmed and Xencor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 6 0 3.00 Xencor 1 2 7 0 2.60

Insmed currently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.10%. Xencor has a consensus target price of $44.49, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given Insmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Xencor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insmed and Xencor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $9.84 million 217.46 -$324.28 million ($4.17) -5.74 Xencor $40.60 million 55.03 -$70.41 million ($1.31) -30.07

Xencor has higher revenue and earnings than Insmed. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Xencor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -291.19% -114.68% -41.99% Xencor 21.60% 5.84% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

Insmed has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xencor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Xencor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Insmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Xencor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xencor beats Insmed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; AMG424, a bispecific antibody that targets CD38 and CD3, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various myeloma; and AMG50, a bispecific antibody that is in preclinical development stage to treat prostate cancer. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, and XmAb24306 which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; MorphoSys Ag; Amgen Inc.; and Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

