Insolar 24 Hour Volume Hits $877,553.00 (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Insolar has a market cap of $7.20 million and $877,553.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insolar has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Liqui and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKex, Binance, Coinrail, Liqui, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

