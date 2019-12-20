Invacio (INV) Price Reaches $0.0024

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 57.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Invacio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Invacio has a market cap of $69,158.00 and approximately $3,044.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invacio has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00603386 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000948 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. The official website for Invacio is www.invacio.com. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invacio Token Trading

Invacio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

