Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 20th (AA, AKTS, BBU.UN, CEU, CMCSA, CRON, ENB, ERO, GTT, HDI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 20th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $28.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $7.40 to $7.00. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$56.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.75 to C$21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) was given a C$2.50 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was given a C$16.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was given a C$13.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$3.10 to C$3.15.

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$88.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corp from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

