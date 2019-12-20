Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 20th (COK, DMGT, HLMA, PFNX, PINS, PNFP, PRU, RDSB, SGRO, SNR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, December 20th:

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €67.00 ($77.91) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 869 ($11.43) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 840 ($11.05).

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

