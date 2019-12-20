Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 20th (AEGN, AKTX, AMSC, AMZN, APOG, ATSG, BAFYY, BGS, BLBD, BRKL)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, December 20th:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kodiak Sciences Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in novel therapeutics to treat chronic and retinal diseases. The company’s product candidates consists of KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and Uveitis, KSI-201 for treatment resistant wet AMD and KSI-401 for dry AMD which are in clinical stage. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

