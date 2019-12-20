Iofina (LON:IOF) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Iofina (LON:IOF)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON IOF opened at GBX 26.30 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.09. Iofina has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33.23 ($0.44).

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

