IOST Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50.44 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, Huobi and Bithumb. In the last week, IOST has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $65.33 million and $50.44 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.06777732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Upbit, OKEx, WazirX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, IDEX, CoinBene, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, Bitrue, ABCC, Cobinhood, GOPAX, BitMax, Livecoin, IDAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, BitMart, Koinex, DragonEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Coineal, Kucoin, BigONE, Binance, DigiFinex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

