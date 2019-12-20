IoT Chain Price Hits $0.11 (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $2.49 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Bithumb, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

