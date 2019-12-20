Iridium Communications’ (IRDM) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.93 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

