iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,908. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.31 and a one year high of $85.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

