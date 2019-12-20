iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,776. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68.

