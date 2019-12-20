Iungo Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Iungo has a total market cap of $54,298.00 and approximately $4,577.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Iungo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.43 or 0.06360008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

