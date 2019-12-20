Iungo Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. Iungo has a total market cap of $54,416.00 and approximately $4,587.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Iungo

ING is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

