Ivy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (IVY)

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded down 69.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Ivy has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. Ivy has a market capitalization of $546,822.00 and $11.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ivy token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ivy Token Profile

Ivy is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,021,072 tokens. Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com. The official message board for Ivy is medium.com/@ivykoin. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ivy using one of the exchanges listed above.

