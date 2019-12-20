Jarvis+ Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $166,976.00 and $21,034.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.01223661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,694,056 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

