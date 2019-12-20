Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $24.77.

NYSE:HEP opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

