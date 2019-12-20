Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of SUN opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,430,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sunoco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sunoco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.