Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of HFC opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,202 shares of company stock worth $2,090,077. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 561,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $18,534,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after buying an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 130.6% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 538,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

