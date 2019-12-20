Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.19 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

