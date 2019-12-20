Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains GP in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 107.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.