Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NFG. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

