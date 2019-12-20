Jefferies Financial Group Increases Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HLMA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,705 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,773.50 ($23.33).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,134 ($28.07) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,021.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,972.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 44.93. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.87).

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($27.03), for a total transaction of £111,134.40 ($146,191.00).

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

