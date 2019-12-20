Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€86.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.80 ($102.09).

HEN3 stock traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €92.42 ($107.47). 710,756 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €94.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.48. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

