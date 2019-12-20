Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $97.00 Price Target for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $97.00 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

Nike stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Nike by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,471 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Nike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

