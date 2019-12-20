Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navistar International Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Navistar International in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,057 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 55.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Navistar International by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.