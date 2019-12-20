Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

