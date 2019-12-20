Jernigan Capital Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

JCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of JCAP opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

