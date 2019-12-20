Jernigan Capital Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JCAP)

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

