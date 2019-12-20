Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Issues Earnings Results

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 453 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451.45.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

