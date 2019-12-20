Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.25 Per Share

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JEL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 453 ($5.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jersey Electricity has a 1-year low of GBX 424 ($5.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 489 ($6.43). The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 451.45.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Jersey Electricity will post 3519.9999522 earnings per share for the current year.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

