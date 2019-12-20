JET8 Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,028.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 85.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $404,177.00 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JET8 has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JET8 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.