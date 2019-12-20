JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $391.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $391.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.72.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $299.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anthem by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Anthem by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.