JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $300.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.25.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.62. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $272.94.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,196,388.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

