JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Price Target to $24.50

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $24.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cosan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cosan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Cosan has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $21.91.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cosan will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 214,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 219,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 57.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 791,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cosan by 38.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 82,219 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.