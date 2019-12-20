JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $60.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.50 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. Inogen has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $155.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Inogen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.