JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $282.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $202.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.18. Cigna has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

