JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $39.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

