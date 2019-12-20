JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $255.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.71. DexCom has a 52 week low of $105.05 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 710.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,846,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,030.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,627. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.