JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.06 on Friday. Nike has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after purchasing an additional 183,581 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

