JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 180

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

LON SNR opened at GBX 174.93 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

